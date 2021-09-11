US Open Tennis 2021 Results: Friday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw Update

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will face off in the U.S. Open men's final after winning their semifinal matchups on Friday.

Djokovic withstood a tough challenge from Alexander Zverev to win a five-set thriller, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Medvedev had a more comfortable match against Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

Djokovic and Medvedev will fight for the men's U.S. Open title on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York.

For now, here's a look at some notable semifinal stats alongside some figures for each of the finalists.

Medvedev vs. Auger-Aliassime

Medvedev had 12 aces en route to his straight-set win over Auger-Aliassime, who was making his first-ever Grand Slam singles semifinal appearance.

The Russian also converted all five of his break-point opportunities. Auger-Aliassime went just 1-of-3 on his chances.

Medvedev also excelled at the net (17-of-23) and had 37 winners to the Canadian's 17. He also had just 25 unforced errors versus Auger-Aliassime's 39.

He's only dropped one set during the entire U.S. Open and hasn't even had to play in a set tiebreaker yet. Medvedev went four rounds without dropping a set before losing the third one to Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarterfinals, 6-4. That ended his set-winning streak at the U.S. Open at 14, but he rebounded right away to win the quarterfinal match.

Auger-Aliassime, 21, has a bright future ahead of him. He had never made the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam before this year but has now done so twice after he reached that round at Wimbledon. He's made nine ATP singles finals in his career.

Djokovic vs. Zverev

The number of the day is 53, which signifies the number of shots in a pivotal fourth-set rally:

Zverev won the set after taking that rally, but Djokovic got the last laugh against the man who beat him in the semifinals of this year's Olympic tournament. Djokovic went up 5-0 in the final set before putting the gold medalist away 6-2.

Zverev had more break point opportunities (3-of-12), but Djokovic took better advantage of his own (5-of-8). Zverev also had eight double faults to Djokovic's two.

The Olympic gold medalist did win an impressive 56 percent of his second-return points (29-of-52) and also had more winners than Djokovic (49-41). It was a very impressive night for the 24-year-old, who has now made three semifinals at majors.

In the end, Djokovic was simply too good, and now he'll look for another U.S. Open title Sunday.

Medvedev vs. Djokovic

Medvedev is a three-time Grand Slam singles finalist. His first finals appearance occurred in 2019 when he lost in a five-set classic to Rafael Nadal. The second time around was a straight-set defeat to Djokovic at this year's Australian Open.

Medvedev's two U.S. Open finals appearances buffer a 2020 semifinal loss to eventual champion Dominic Thiem.

He's a 12-time ATP singles champion whose most recent title occurred at this year's Rogers Cup. The 25-year-old also has won at the Open 13 and Mallorca Open this year.

Djokovic is looking for his 21st Grand Slam singles title and fourth U.S. Open win. He's also looking to become just the second men's player to ever win the calendar-year Grand Slam in the Open Era (Rod Laver did so in 1969). The last woman to accomplish the feat was Steffi Graf in 1988.

Djokovic has spent a record 336 weeks as the World No. 1 in men's tennis, and that will obviously stay that way regardless of Sunday's result. He's an 85-time ATP singles winner who will stand alone atop the men's Grand Slam title list with 21 with a victory. The 34-year-old Serbian is currently tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer with 20.

Djokovic will be the favorite in this matchup with Medvedev. He's won five of their eight lifetime matches, including 4-of-6 on hard court.