Nationals' Sean Nolin Suspended 5 Games for Throwing at Braves' Freddie Freeman

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Washington Nationals left-handed pitcher Sean Nolin has been suspended five games for beaning Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Kevin McAlpin of Braves Radio Network and 680 The Fan relayed MLB's press release, which also noted that Nats manager Dave Martinez would be suspended for his team's Friday matchup at the Pittsburgh Pirates:

Nolin unsuccessfully attempted to throw at Freeman in the first inning of Atlanta's 4-2 home loss to the Nationals on Wednesday. His second attempt hit Freeman, however, leading to an umpire conference and an eventual ejection.

As MLB noted, Nolin was slated to begin his suspension Friday, but that is on hold with the pitcher deciding to appeal the league's decision.

