NBA Exploring Possibilities for Future 'Field of Dreams'-Style Game

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Following the success of the NHL's Winter Classic and MLB's Field of Dreams game, the NBA is looking to get in on hosting games at non-traditional venues.

NBA Executive Vice President Evan Wasch said on the podcast The Crossover that the Association continues to explore the feasibility of outdoor games or setting up a hardwood floor someplace other than the league's arenas.

Per Wasch (h/t NBC Sports' Dan Feldman):

"The biggest concern is the basketball one you highlight, that whether it’s blacktop and injury concerns or a wooden court outside with humidity concerns and moisture that can get on the court, being beholden to rain, all of those of things become a consideration.

"We’ve explored it, and we’ll continue to talk about it. Obviously, the 'Field of Dreams' game was incredibly successful. So, no surprise it has sparked some discussions, and it’s worth exploring. But the logistical challenges of a basketball game outside are just significantly more than a baseball game, which, of course, is already outside."

Figuring out how to safely host an NBA game in a non-traditional venue is the hardest part. The simpler aspect is picking a location.

New York City's iconic Rucker Park in Harlem immediately comes to mind. So do Chicago's Grant Park, the Santa Monica boardwalk in Southern California, Miami's South Beach and any of Indiana's cornfields.

As long as the NBA is ready to experiment, the league's imagination should be its only constraint.