Zach LaVine on Bulls Not Extending His Contract: 'It's Business'

All-Star guard Zach LaVine suggested Friday that he isn't taking it personally that the Chicago Bulls decided not to offer him a contract extension this offseason.

Speaking to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, LaVine called it a "business" decision and noted that he has no shortage of motivation to thrive on the court during the 2021-22 season:

LaVine, who is coming off the best season of his career, will see his contract expire at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

After Chicago acquired LaVine from the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017, it matched the four-year, $78 million offer sheet the Sacramento Kings signed him to in 2018.

LaVine is set to make $19.5 million during the upcoming season before becoming a free agent unless he and the Bulls can come to terms on a new deal.

While LaVine suggested there were no hard feelings about an extension not getting done yet, Goodwill pressed him about having a chip on his shoulder, and LaVine admitted "it grows every year."

The 26-year-old veteran reached new levels of production last season, averaging career highs across the board with 27.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.4 three-pointers made per game.

He also shot a career-best 50.7 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from beyond the arc, making him one of the NBA's best and most efficient scorers.

Additionally, LaVine was part of the United States men's basketball team that won gold at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Despite that, the Bulls have not made signing him to an extension a priority this offseason. Instead, they have focused on improving the team around him.

Some of the most significant moves they have made include acquiring guards DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball in separate sign-and-trade deals.

Now, the Bulls have a potential starting lineup of LaVine, DeRozan, Ball, All-Star center Nikola Vucevic and second-year man Patrick Williams with the likes of Coby White, Alex Caruso and Derrick Jones Jr. coming off the bench.

That should be enough to place them squarely in playoff contention in the Eastern Conference after missing out on the postseason each of the past four years.

If the Bulls are unwilling or unable to lock up LaVine, however, it could damage their chances of long-term success.