19-Year-Old Leylah Fernandez Stuns No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka to Reach US Open Final

Elsa/Getty Images

Leylah Fernandez has just one mountain left to climb.

The 19-year-old Canadian knocked off No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4, earning a berth in the U.S. Open final and solidifying her run at the major tournament as one of the most improbable in the tournament's history.

“I have no idea [how I won that match]," Fernandez said in her on-court interview after the win. "I'd say it was thanks to the New York crowd.”

The fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium have certainly been along for quite the ride with her. En route to the championship match, Fernandez has defeated No. 3 Naomi Osaka, No. 16 Angelique Kerber and No. 5 Elina Svitolina.

She now awaits the winner of the semifinal between No. 17 Maria Sakkari and Emma Raducanu.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.