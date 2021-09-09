Report: Mets' Jacob deGrom Only Has 'Outside Chance' of Returning From Injury in 2021

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has been out since July 7 with an elbow injury and there is reportedly only "an outside chance" he will return in 2021, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

The pitcher was diagnosed as a partially torn UCL, although he did have a positive long-term prognosis on the injury.

"The ligament is perfectly intact at this point," team president Sandy Alderson said Tuesday. "Whatever condition existed before, it's resolved itself."

There are only 22 games left in the regular season with the Mets entering Thursday four games back in the NL East.

Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated reported last month the Mets were holding out hope deGrom would return before the end of the season, but there was a "99.9 percent" chance he was done for the year.

It's a significant loss for the team as the 33-year-old was in the midst of a historic season.

Through 15 starts, deGrom had a 7-2 record with a 1.08 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 92 innings. Even with two Cy Young awards already on his resume, the right-hander was on pace for a career year in virtually every category.

The Mets have struggled on the mound without the ace, especially with Taijuan Walker disappearing in the second half of the year. The pitcher earned an All-Star selection with a 2.66 ERA in the first half of the season, but he has just a 7.36 ERA since the break.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Putting deGrom back in the rotation could give the Mets a jolt for the stretch run, but it appears the pressure will remain on Marcus Stroman, Rich Hill and others to keep the team afloat. New York sat four games back of the Braves in first place in the NL East.