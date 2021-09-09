Cristiano Ronaldo Discusses Manchester United Return: 'I'm Not Here for a Vacation'

Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Manchester United once again, over a decade after starring for the club between 2003-09, but it's not about nostalgia for the star forward.

It's about winning.

"This is why I'm here," he said in an interview on the team's website. "I am not here for vacation. ... I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again. I am capable, me and my teammates. I am ready to go, I am ready to go. It is a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead. I am ready and I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years."

