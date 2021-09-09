Patrick Reed 'Likes' Tweets Questioning Steve Stricker's USA Ryder Cup Selections

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Patrick Reed doesn't appear to be thrilled at missing the 2021 Ryder Cup.

ESPN's Bob Harig noted the Twitter account belonging to the 2018 Masters champion has "liked" a number of tweets either critical of United States captain Steve Stricker or expressing disappointment at his omission.

Reed was 11th in the Ryder Cup standings for the U.S. squad, with the top six golfers all earning a place on the team.

Still, he has played well this season, recording one win and six top-10 finishes in 23 events. The 31-year-old had also recovered from a bout with bilateral pneumonia that briefly had him hospitalized. He returned for the Tour Championship and finished in 25th at two under.

Reed is also well-versed in the team format. He represented the U.S. in the 2014, 2016 and 2018 Ryder Cups and compiled a 7-3-2 overall record.

Despite all of that, Stricker didn't make Reed one of his six captain's picks, telling reporters it was a "difficult call" that had caused him to lose sleep.

"He is a tremendous competitor. His record at the Ryder Cup is pretty darn good," Stricker said. "I think it was just the uncertainty of his health and really the lack of play that led to our decision down the stretch."

Reed's reputation may have preceded him as well. His last Ryder Cup appearance was a bit of a disaster, and he was a source of drama at the 2019 Presidents Cup.

In a team format, the considerations extend beyond an individual's performance and talent level. Perhaps Stricker had reservations about Reed's fit on his 12-man roster.

The event will begin Sept. 24 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.