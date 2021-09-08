Bishop Sycamore to Be Subject of Documentary Produced by Michael Strahan's Company

AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

SMAC Entertainment, which was co-founded by Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, will be producing a documentary regarding the Bishop Sycamore High School football team.

Chris Vannini of The Athletic relayed a press release revealing the news, which also included information that SMAC Entertainment had "exclusive rights and access" to the program's former head coach, Roy Johnson.

Bishop Sycamore received national attention after losing 58-0 to IMG Academy in a nationally televised game on ESPN.

News and reports about the program trickled out in ensuing days and weeks, including that ESPN may have been duped into believing that the online-only school had Division I recruits.

"Bishop Sycamore told us they had a number of Division I prospects on their roster, and to be frank, a lot of that, we could not verify," ESPN's Anish Shroff said during the broadcast (h/t Andrew Bucholtz of Awful Announcing).

"They did not show up in our database, they did not show up in the databases of other recruiting services. So, OK, that's what you're telling us, fine, that's how we take it in. From what we've seen so far, this is not a fair fight, and there's got to be a point where you're worried about health and safety."

The school's validity even got the attention of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who announced that he would be asking the state's department of education to investigate the institution.

The state of Ohio identified Bishop Sycamore as a "non-charter, non-tax supported school," per NBC4, who did some digging of its own.

"NBC4 Investigates spent the better part of the last week digging through records and following a trail of addresses that reveal no actual school building or curriculum associated with Bishop Sycamore," NBC4's Jamie Ostroff wrote.

School director Andre Peterson fired Johnson following the IMG Academy game, and Tyren Jackson was hired in his place. He told NBC4:

"We do not offer curriculum," he said. "We are not a school. That's not what Bishop Sycamore is, and I think that's what the biggest misconception about us was, and that was our fault. Because that was a mistake on paperwork."

Reports about Johnson also came to light, with two former players speaking anonymously to Zion Olojede of Complex about their experiences with the program in 2020. They shared stories that included fighting, rostering players with warrants for their arrest, health and safety concerns and more.

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart, in conjunction with HartBeat Productions, is also producing a documentary on the Bishop Sycamore football team, per Front Office Sports.