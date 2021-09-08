Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing Attend Derek Jeter's HOF Enshrinement Ceremony

Al Bello/Getty Images

Some major star power was in the crowd for Derek Jeter's Hall of Fame enshrinement in Cooperstown, New York, on Wednesday.

MLB tweeted a photo of NBA legends Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing, as well as Jeter's former Yankees teammate CC Sabathia, sitting next to each other:

Jeter headlines a 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame class that also includes Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller.

The 47-year-old Jeter is currently CEO and part-owner of the Miami Marlins, but he is best known for a 20-year playing career with the Yanks that stretched from 1995 to 2014.

Jeter hit .310 with 3,465 hits, 260 home runs, 1,311 RBI, 1,923 runs scored and 358 stolen bases. He was a 14-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove Award winner, five-time Silver Slugger Award winner, five-time World Series champion and World Series MVP.

Like Jeter, Jordan is considered one of the all-time greats in his sport, winning six NBA championships and six NBA MVP awards with the Chicago Bulls.

Jeter and Jordan are longtime friends, as Jeter has been attached to Jordan Brand since 2002.

Ewing never won a championship, but his status as a superstar athlete in New York City crossed paths with Jeter, as he was the face of the New York Knicks in the 1990s.

Jordan and Ewing are both Basketball Hall of Famers, while Sabathia could have a Baseball Hall of Fame induction in his future after winning a Cy Young award, leading the Yankees to a World Series title and winning 251 games with a 3.74 ERA during his 19-year career.

Jeter was one of the most recognizable athletes in the world throughout his career, and that continues to be the case in retirement.

Given that, his on-field accomplishments and his place in both Yankees and baseball history, it comes as little surprise that so many wanted to witness his Hall of Fame moment.