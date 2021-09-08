Former MLB Star Delmon Young Arrested After Allegedly Punching, Shoving Ex-GF

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Former MLB star Delmon Young was arrested in Florida on Monday after allegedly punching an ex-girlfriend and shoving her to the ground, according to TMZ Sports.

The woman told police that Young came to her home Monday night, "banging on her door and ordering her to come outside," per TMZ. She said that after she opened the door, Young punched her in the chest and pushed her to the ground.

Officers from the Davie Police Department said surveillance video corroborated the woman's account.

Police said Young fled the scene and was later apprehended. He's facing four charges, including domestic violence battery and speeding after allegedly going 90 mph in a 45-mph zone while driving away.

In 2012, Young pleaded guilty to aggravated harassment after he directed an anti-Semitic slur at a man outside a hotel in New York City. He was also arrested and charged with battery after allegedly threatening and choking a valet at the Viceroy Hotel in 2016 in Miami, where he resided at the time. A judge later dismissed the case after the valet didn't show up to court.

The 35-year-old Young spent 10 seasons in MLB with five teams. As a member of the Detroit Tigers, he was the 2012 American League Championship Series MVP when they dispatched the New York Yankees to claim the pennant.