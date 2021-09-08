Bradley Roby Reportedly Traded from Texans to Saints Ahead of Week 1

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

The Houston Texans reportedly agreed to trade cornerback Bradley Roby to the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Roby, 29, has spent the past two seasons with the Texans after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Roby was suspended for the final five games of the 2020 season and is suspended for the first game of 2021 after testing positive for a banned substance last year.

