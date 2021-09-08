WFT Owner Tanya Snyder Confirms 8 Potential Nicknames; More Under Consideration

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Football Team owner Tanya Snyder confirmed eight potential team nicknames Tuesday, noting that the selection process has been narrowed down to three.

Snyder featured on The Adam Schefter Podcast with ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and acknowledged the eight nicknames listed by the host were options for the team.

Schefter later clarified other names might be under discussion:

Snyder also confirmed the list has been narrowed down to three possibilities, but would not confirm the final trio:

The franchise has gone by the name Washington Football Team since July 2020 after previously using a nickname from 1933 to 2019 that was considered racist toward Native Americans.

During the interview (h/t JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington), Schefter mentioned the Red Hogs, Defenders, Armada, Presidents, Brigade, Commanders, Red Wolves and Washington Football Team as names under consideration.

Of those names, there is a recent link to the Defenders, as the DC Defenders played in the XFL last year before the league folded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Snyder is handling the day-to-day operations of the Washington Football Team while her husband, Dan Snyder, takes time away.

Dan Snyder's absence comes on the heels of the NFL fining the Washington Football Team $10 million earlier this summer after an investigation determined that the WFT fostered a toxic work environment.

The investigation occurred after multiple female ex-employees alleged they were sexually harassed during their time with the organization.

While an exact date for when the new team name will be finalized has not been announced, a rough timeline is in place.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post spoke to Washington Football Team president Jason Wright in July, and he said a decision would be made by early 2022 on the permanent team name.

Wright also told Jhabvala that the Washington Football Team hired digital creative agency Code and Theory to examine 40,000 submissions and determine the best name and logo.

Washington's first season under the Washington Football Team name was a successful one, as they won the NFC East in 2020.

While Washington only needed a 7-9 record to win the division, it was a significant accomplishment given that it had missed the playoffs in each of the previous four seasons.

With pass-rusher Chase Young leading a strong defense, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick arriving to lead the offense and Ron Rivera returning as head coach, Washington has a legitimate chance to repeat as NFC East champs in 2021.