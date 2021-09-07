Cowboys' Amari Cooper Thinks He's Best WR in NFL Despite Not Proving It Yet

AP Photo/LM Otero

Amari Cooper thinks he's the NFL's best receiver and is ready to prove it in 2021.

"I think I'm the best receiver in the league," Cooper said Monday, per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. "But there's a difference between thinking you're the best and actually going out there and proving it.

"Do I think I'm the best? Yes. Have I proven it? I wouldn't say I have."

Cooper has made the Pro Bowl four times in six NFL seasons but has never had 1,200 receiving yards or 10 touchdowns in a season.

