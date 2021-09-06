Shelby Rogers Expects '9 Million Death Threats' on Social Media After US Open Loss

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Shelby Rogers said she expects to receive "nine million death threats" on social media after her recent stretch at the U.S. Open.

The American tennis player upset No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty in Round 3 before losing to Emma Raducanu in the fourth round Monday.

"Obviously we appreciate the spotlight in those moments, but then you have today and I'm going to have nine million death threats and whatnot," she said at the post-match news conference. "It's very much polarizing, one extreme to the other very quickly."

The 28-year-old made her first appearance at the U.S. Open in 2010 and reached the quarterfinal in 2020.

The veteran acknowledged the marketing aspect of social media, but the negative comments are an issue.

"You could probably go through my profile right now—I'm probably a 'fat pig' and words that I can't say right now," Rogers said. "But, it is what it is. You try not to take it to heart, and it's the unfortunate side of any sport and what we do."

These comments come after fellow American Sloane Stephens shared abusive posts on her social media after a third-round loss at the U.S. Open (warning: graphic, offensive language):

Stephens said the posts were "exhausting and never ending."

Rogers said she tries to avoid these types of comments and won't let them control her.

"Social media can't control what I'm doing and the way my training is going to go moving forward, but I wish it didn't exist," she said. "It's really tough."