CJ McCollum Announces He, Wife Elise Are Expecting 1st Child in Instagram Post

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is going to be a father.

He and his wife, Elise, announced on their Instagram pages Monday that they are expecting their first child. McCollum notably called Elise "Lil Mama" in his caption, while she called him "Daddy McCollum" in hers.

The accompanying photographs were taken as the couple was celebrating the wedding of Damian Lillard and Kay'La Hanson.

McCollum's backcourt teammate was married during a ceremony that featured performances from Snoop Dogg, Common and Tevin Campbell, among others.

McCollum, who was named the National Basketball Players Association's new president this offseason, has been with Portland his entire career since the Western Conference team selected him out of Lehigh with the No. 10 overall pick of the 2013 NBA draft.

He and Lillard start their 2021-22 season on Oct. 20 against the Sacramento Kings.