Video: Damian Lillard, Kay'La Hanson Get Married; Snoop Dogg Among Performers

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard and Kay'La Hanson were married in a star-studded ceremony, with Snoop Dogg, Common and Tevin Campbell among the performers.

Lillard and Hanson became engaged in February 2020, shortly before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

The couple welcomed twins, a girl named Kali and a boy named Kalii, in January.

"Just call me Daddy Dame from now on," Lillard wrote on Instagram at the time.

Their first child, Damian Jr., arrived in March 2018.

Last month, Lillard helped Team USA capture a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics after an NBA season where he ranked third in the league in scoring at 28.8 points per game.

The six-time All-Star has spent his entire career with the Blazers since being selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft out of Weber State.

His wedding with Hanson caps a memorable offseason for the Oakland native. Portland tips off the 2021-22 campaign Oct. 20 when it takes on the Sacramento Kings.