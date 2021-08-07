Report: Blazers' CJ McCollum to Replace Suns' Chris Paul as NBPA President

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Chris Paul's time as president of the National Basketball Players Association has reportedly come to an end.

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum has been elected NBPA president.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams will be vice president.

Earlier in the day, NBA reporter Marc Stein, there was a "growing belief" within NBA circles that Paul wouldn't seek re-election even though he is eligible to do so.

Stein added that McCollum was considered a "potential successor" to Paul.

Paul served as president of the NBPA since 2013. He is also a member of the executive committee, whose duties include directing union affairs and policy-making decisions.

During Paul's first term as president, he helped negotiate terms on a new collective bargaining agreement that was ratified by the NBPA in December 2016 and runs through the 2023-24 season.

Among the notable changes in the CBA that benefited the players were significant increases in the value of the mid-level exception, bi-annual exception and rookie contract scale from the previous agreement in 2011.

Paul won a second term as NBPA president in 2017.

McCollum has been one of the NBPA vice presidents since 2018 and currently serves on the executive committee.

Williams, who just finished his second season in the league, was the Celtics NBPA player representative for the 2020-21 campaign.