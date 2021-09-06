Le'Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman to Work out for Ravens After Injuries to Dobbins, Hill

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

As the Baltimore Ravens running back group thins, the team reportedly will bring in veterans Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman for a workout, per multiple reports.

J.K. Dobbins was lost for the season last week after tearing his ACL, while Justice Hill tore his Achilles at practice, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Gus Edwards and Ty'Son Williams will be the top two options in Baltimore regardless of who the Ravens sign. Edwards, 26, has rushed for over 700 yards in three straight seasons, with 10 touchdowns on the ground in that time. He'll be a solid top option for Baltimore.

Williams went undrafted in 2020 but made the Ravens this season, though he likely would have been the team's third running back if Dobbins were healthy. Given that he's more unproven, however, adding some veteran depth would make sense.

Bell, 29, is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection, though he appears to be well past his prime. He appeared in just 11 total games between the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs last season, rushing for 328 yards and two touchdowns.

That after a disappointing 2019 season that saw him rush for 789 yards and three scores with the Jets. The days of Bell being one of the most complete offensive weapons in football appear to be behind him.

Freeman, 29, is a two-time Pro Bowler but also appears to have his best football in the rearview mirror. He appeared in five games for the New York Giants last season, rushing for 172 yards and a score. He last eclipsed 1,000 yards on the ground in the 2016 season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Granted, the Ravens have their starter in Edwards and the best running quarterback in NFL history in Lamar Jackson. They'll be just fine. A player like Bell or Freeman is more an insurance policy for depth purposes than anything else.