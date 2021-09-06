Rams' Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay Will Be 'Fantastic' Together, NFL Coach Says

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

At least one NFL coach expects big things from the Los Angeles Rams this season thanks to the pairing of quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay.

"Stafford with Sean is going to be fantastic," the coach told Peter King for his Football Morning in America column. "Sean's been waiting for a guy who can execute everything he wants to call."

McVay is known for his offensive ingenuity and has been the Rams head coach since the 2017 campaign. He has never finished with a losing record in any of his four seasons and has a 43-21 overall record with a Super Bowl appearance during the 2018 campaign.

There was a time when it appeared as if Jared Goff was going to be the quarterback who paired with McVay in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future, but he has appeared to take a step back since that Super Bowl season.

After throwing for 4,688 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2018, he saw his touchdown-to-interception numbers fall to 22-16 in 2019 and then threw for 3,952 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 picks last season.

The Rams then traded him to the Detroit Lions as part of the deal that brought Stafford to Los Angeles.

Stafford will now have an opportunity to play with an offensive-minded coach and throw to weapons such as Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. While his Lions were rarely contenders, his arm talent was never really the problem.

In fact, Stafford has eight seasons with more than 4,000 passing yards on his resume and now has a chance to add another while competing for a playoff spot in the NFC West. If the coach who spoke to King is to be believed, that is exactly what will happen.