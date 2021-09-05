Brazil vs. Argentina Suspended After Dispute over Some ARG Players Not Quarantining

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Sunday's World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended after Brazilian health regulator Anvisa entered the pitch to remove three of Argentina's players who play in the Premier League—Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso—per Reuters.

According to the agency, that pair—alongside Emiliano Buendia, who was on the bench—broke Brazilian COVID-19 quarantine rules by not isolating for 14 days after arriving from the UK. Anvisa said the four lied on their immigration forms about their quarantine status.

The rest of Argentina's players left the pitch at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo after Anvisa officials came onto the field.

"Anvisa considers the situation a serious health risk and so has asked local health authorities to determine the immediate quarantine of the players, who are stopped from participating in any activity and should be prevented from remaining on Brazilian soil," an Anvisa statement read.

Argentina's four Premier League-based players were instructed by Brazilian authorities to quarantine and exit the country immediately, per The Athletic. That report added that "with few exemptions, non-Brazilians who have passed through the United Kingdom, South Africa, Northern Ireland or India in the last 14 days are not allowed to enter Brazil."

While Brazil's players returned to the pitch, Argentina's team headed to its bus before CONMEBOL officially suspended the proceedings:

What's less clear is why Brazilian authorities waited until the match started to take this action given that Argentina's players have been in Brazil for three days already:

Another question that will be asked is why Argentina's federation allowed the four players to travel to Brazil given the country's strict COVID-19 quarantining protocols. Were those rules communicated clearly to the federation and players?

If so, Argentina could be facing a potential forfeit of the match for blatantly disregarding Brazil's health protocols, depending on how FIFA rules. Another possibility is that the match could be rescheduled for later in the World Cup qualifying period.

A number of European clubs didn't release their players for this international break amid COVID-19 concerns, with Brazil missing Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, Ederson, Allison Becker, Fred and Raphinha. Argentina was bringing its four Premier League players for the break, while PSG's Lionel Messi was also available.