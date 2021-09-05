Packers' AJ Dillon Proposes to Girlfriend Gabrielle Toonen: 'When You Know, You Know'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon got engaged to his girlfriend, Gabrielle Toonen, this weekend.

Dillon tweeted a picture of the proposal with the caption, "When you know, you know."

Toonen also posted about the proposal on her Instagram.

"All my tomorrows belong to you. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend," she wrote.

Pictures from Toonen's post show the couple were with family and friends at Egg Harbor Marina in Wisconsin when Dillon proposed.

In addition to preparing for the proposal, Dillon has been getting set for the start of the 2021 NFL season. The 23-year-old figures to play a significant role as the Packers' No. 2 running back after playing behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams as a rookie.

Green Bay selected Dillon with the No. 62 pick in the 2020 draft. He played well in limited duty last year, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt on 46 carries.

The Packers will play the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 on Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET.