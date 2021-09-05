X

    Packers' AJ Dillon Proposes to Girlfriend Gabrielle Toonen: 'When You Know, You Know'

    Adam WellsSeptember 5, 2021

    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon got engaged to his girlfriend, Gabrielle Toonen, this weekend. 

    Dillon tweeted a picture of the proposal with the caption, "When you know, you know."

    AJ “The Sauce” Dillon @ajdillon7

    When you know, you know 💍 <a href="https://t.co/yJrfhzBNdi">pic.twitter.com/yJrfhzBNdi</a>

    Toonen also posted about the proposal on her Instagram

    "All my tomorrows belong to you. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend," she wrote. 

    Pictures from Toonen's post show the couple were with family and friends at Egg Harbor Marina in Wisconsin when Dillon proposed. 

    In addition to preparing for the proposal, Dillon has been getting set for the start of the 2021 NFL season. The 23-year-old figures to play a significant role as the Packers' No. 2 running back after playing behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams as a rookie. 

    Green Bay selected Dillon with the No. 62 pick in the 2020 draft. He played well in limited duty last year, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt on 46 carries. 

    The Packers will play the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 on Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!