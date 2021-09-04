Trilogy Defeats 3 Headed Monsters to Win 2021 BIG3 Championship

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Trilogy became the first team in the BIG3 to win multiple championships Saturday, besting the 3 Headed Monsters 50-45 at Imperial Arena in the Bahamas.

Former NBA star Jarrett Jack sank the game-winning shot with a textbook three-pointer off a pump fake on the wing to give the inaugural BIG3 champs their first title since 2017.

Jack finished with a game-high 29 points, five assists and three steals, knocking down three three-pointers in the win. Trilogy teammate Amir Johnson added a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Briscoe and James White combined to add another 11 points.

The 3 Headed Monsters trio of Reggie Evans, Rashard Lewis and Kevin Murphy put up a significant challenge as Evans went off for 20 points, 15 rebounds and three assists. That helped his club race out to a 26-13 lead after the first half before Trilogy came roaring back.

Trilogy went on a scoring blitz in the second half, winning the frame 37-19 and stunning the 3 Headed Monsters.

For Trilogy head coach Gary Payton, it's another successful run through the BIG3 season and one that's sure to cement his legacy in the league. Trilogy will look to defend their title next season and became the first team with three championships since league play began in 2017.