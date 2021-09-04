US Open Tennis 2021 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Saturday's Singles Bracket

AP Photo/John Minchillo

No. 1 Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam dream stayed alive Saturday after he withstood a tough challenge from Kei Nishikori and advanced to the U.S. Open's round of 16 following a four-set victory.

Djokovic's win over Nishikori was one of 16 third-round matches scheduled from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

Elsewhere, No. 6 Matteo Berrettini survived and advanced after needing five sets to beat Ilya Ivashka.

Other notable afternoon results included 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu's convincing straight-sets win over Greet Minnen and No. 17 Maria Sakkari's upset win over two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

Here's a look at Saturday's scores, some recaps and highlights and the remaining schedule for the day.

Women's Singles

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty vs. Shelby Rogers: In Progress

No. 4 Karolina Pliskova def. Ajla Tomljanovic: 6-3, 6-2

No. 6 Bianca Andreescu def. Greet Minnen: 6-1, 6-2

No. 7 Iga Swiatek def. No. 28 Anett Kontaveit: 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

No. 17 Maria Sakkari def. No. 10 Petra Kvitova: 6-4, 6-3

No. 11 Belinda Bencic def. No. 23 Jessica Pegula: 6-2, 6-4

No. 14 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Varvara Gracheva: In Progress

Emma Raducanu def. Sara Sorribes Tormo: 6-0, 6-1

Men's Singles

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Kei Nishikori: 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. Jack Sock: To Be Played

No. 6 Matteo Berrettini def. Ilya Ivashka: 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

No. 7 Denis Shapovalov vs. Lloyd Harris: In Progress

No. 13 Jannik Sinner def. No. 17 Gael Monfils: 7-6 (1), 6-2, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4

No. 21 Aslan Karatsev def. Jenson Brooksby: In Progress

No. 22 Reilly Opelka vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili: In Progress

Oscar Otte def. Andreas Seppi: 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5

Recaps and Highlights

Djokovic dropped the first set following a tiebreaker, but he largely dominated from that point forward en route to his advancement.

The Serbian has now made the fourth round of the U.S. Open on 14 straight occasions.

The 20-time Grand Slam singles winner is looking for his fourth U.S. Open title.

Berrettini is looking for his first major win, and he's still alive after surviving a difficult match against Ivashka.

Berrettini smashed 27 aces, including what was arguably the best one of the day:

He also committed 64 unforced errors and won just 14 of 54 second-return points, but the Italian was able to persevere and move on.

Andreescu had a much less stressful third-round match after she moved to 10-0 lifetime at Flushing Meadows by winning 12 of 15 games. It only took her 1:08 to move on to the round of 16.

The Canadian did not play in last year's U.S. Open because of injury. She went 7-0 in 2019 before winning her first three matches this season.

Mitten had her chances, finding herself with four break-point opportunities. However, Andreescu fended off each one and won four of her six chances.

Speaking of break points, Sakkari kept the pressure dialed up on Kvitova's serves, finding herself with 10 break-point opportunities in her win. She converted three of them en route to the 6-4, 6-3 victory, including one for match point.

Sakkari, a semifinalist in this year's French Open, has now advanced to the round of 16 in the U.S. Open in consecutive years. She'll take on Andreescu next.

