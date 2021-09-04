Reilly Opelka on $10K Bag Fine: 'US Open Ticket Sales Must Be Strugglin This Year'

Elsa/Getty Images

Reilly Opelka is unhappy about a fine he received for carrying an unapproved bag on the court for his second-round match against Lorenzo Musetti at the U.S. Open.

After being docked $10,000 by the United States Tennis Association, Opelka had a snarky response about U.S. Open ticket sales on Twitter:

Per the official ruling from the USTA, Opelka's bag included manufacturer logos that exceeded the limit of four square inches approved by the organization.

Opelka brought a tote bag on the court with him for his match against Musetti. The name of an art gallery in Belgium was written on the bag.

Chris Oddo of TennisNow.com noted a total of $51,500 in fines have been levied against men's and women's players at the U.S. Open thus far.

Despite losing $10,000 from his wallet, Opelka figures to make that up as he continues his trek through the U.S. Open. The 24-year-old is scheduled to take on Nikoloz Basilashvili in the third round on Saturday.