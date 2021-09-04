Reilly Opelka on $10K Bag Fine: 'US Open Ticket Sales Must Be Strugglin This Year'September 4, 2021
Reilly Opelka is unhappy about a fine he received for carrying an unapproved bag on the court for his second-round match against Lorenzo Musetti at the U.S. Open.
After being docked $10,000 by the United States Tennis Association, Opelka had a snarky response about U.S. Open ticket sales on Twitter:
Reilly Opelka @ReillyOpelka
US Open ticket sales must be strugglin this year 🙄 10k for a pink bag, at least it looked fly 💸👛 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Corporate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Corporate</a> <a href="https://t.co/Fj1aoFSCtL">https://t.co/Fj1aoFSCtL</a> <a href="https://t.co/yDXOxhOLX3">pic.twitter.com/yDXOxhOLX3</a>
Per the official ruling from the USTA, Opelka's bag included manufacturer logos that exceeded the limit of four square inches approved by the organization.
Opelka brought a tote bag on the court with him for his match against Musetti. The name of an art gallery in Belgium was written on the bag.
Chris Oddo of TennisNow.com noted a total of $51,500 in fines have been levied against men's and women's players at the U.S. Open thus far.
Despite losing $10,000 from his wallet, Opelka figures to make that up as he continues his trek through the U.S. Open. The 24-year-old is scheduled to take on Nikoloz Basilashvili in the third round on Saturday.