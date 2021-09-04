X

    Reilly Opelka on $10K Bag Fine: 'US Open Ticket Sales Must Be Strugglin This Year'

    Adam WellsSeptember 4, 2021

    Elsa/Getty Images

    Reilly Opelka is unhappy about a fine he received for carrying an unapproved bag on the court for his second-round match against Lorenzo Musetti at the U.S. Open. 

    After being docked $10,000 by the United States Tennis Association, Opelka had a snarky response about U.S. Open ticket sales on Twitter: 

    Reilly Opelka @ReillyOpelka

    US Open ticket sales must be strugglin this year 🙄 10k for a pink bag, at least it looked fly 💸👛 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Corporate?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Corporate</a> <a href="https://t.co/Fj1aoFSCtL">https://t.co/Fj1aoFSCtL</a> <a href="https://t.co/yDXOxhOLX3">pic.twitter.com/yDXOxhOLX3</a>

    Per the official ruling from the USTA, Opelka's bag included manufacturer logos that exceeded the limit of four square inches approved by the organization. 

    Opelka brought a tote bag on the court with him for his match against Musetti. The name of an art gallery in Belgium was written on the bag. 

    Chris Oddo of TennisNow.com noted a total of $51,500 in fines have been levied against men's and women's players at the U.S. Open thus far. 

    Despite losing $10,000 from his wallet, Opelka figures to make that up as he continues his trek through the U.S. Open. The 24-year-old is scheduled to take on Nikoloz Basilashvili in the third round on Saturday. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!