No. 3 Naomi Osaka Stunned by Leylah Fernandez in 3rd Round of US Open

Leylah Annie Fernandez upset No. 3 Naomi Osaka 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam singles winner and the reigning U.S. Open champion, served for the match up 6-5 in the second set. However, Fernandez broke Osaka and won the tiebreaker 7-2.

The 18-year-old Canadian immediately broke Osaka on her first serve of the third set before holding on the rest on the way.

She has now advanced to the fourth round of a major for the first time in her professional career.

Osaka committed 36 unforced errors compared to Hernandez's 24. The two-time U.S. Open champion did have 15 aces, but she also won just 43 percent (16-of-37) of her second-serve points.

Still, Osaka cruised in the end of the first set, winning the last nine points and earning a 7-5 victory.

Neither woman was in danger of losing her serve through the first 10 games of the second set, and Fernandez found herself serving with the score tied at five.

That's when Osaka took over, going up 40-0 before winning on her third break-point opportunity.

Fernandez immediately fought back, though, going up 40-15 before winning the game on her second break-point chance.

The tiebreaker was all Fernandez, who won the first five points en route to victory. Osaka threw her racquet twice in the second set.

The Canadian went up 40-30 in the first game of the third set and won her first break-point chance there.

Fernandez controlled the match from that point forward and even had two opportunities to break Osaka on her second serve of the third set, but the four-time major winner held on

Osaka never had a break-point opportunity of her own in the final set. In fact, she only scored six total points on Fernandez's third-set serves and none when the 18-year-old served for the match.

On the night, Fernandez won 51 percent of her second-serve points (19-of-37) compared to 37 percent (10-of-19) for Osaka. She also won five-of-six net points.

Fernandez will now face Angelique Kerber in the Round of 16.