Report: DeAndre Jordan to Sign 1-Year, $2.6M Lakers Contract After Clearing Waivers

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

DeAndre Jordan will sign a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers after clearing waivers, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets dealt Jordan to the Detroit Pistons earlier Friday:

Charania and Wojnarowski both reported that the Pistons intended to waive Jordan following a buyout, making him a free agent if he clears waivers.

Charania and James Edwards III of The Athletic also added that Jordan intends to give back $4 million of the remaining $20 million on his deal as part of the buyout agreement with Detroit.

