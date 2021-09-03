X

    Report: DeAndre Jordan to Sign 1-Year, $2.6M Lakers Contract After Clearing Waivers

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 4, 2021

    AP Photo/Aaron Gash

    DeAndre Jordan will sign a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers after clearing waivers, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets dealt Jordan to the Detroit Pistons earlier Friday:

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    ESPN Sources: Brooklyn is trading C DeAndre Jordan, four future-second round picks and $5.78M to Detroit for Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya. Pistons plan to work through a buyout on two-years, $20M owed Jordan; Nets will save $47M in salary and tax on deal.

    Charania and Wojnarowski both reported that the Pistons intended to waive Jordan following a buyout, making him a free agent if he clears waivers.

    Charania and James Edwards III of The Athletic also added that Jordan intends to give back $4 million of the remaining $20 million on his deal as part of the buyout agreement with Detroit.

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

