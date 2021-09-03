Peyton Manning on Rumors of Being NFL Commissioner: 'No Interest Whatsoever'

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Peyton Manning is regarded as one of the smartest players in NFL history, but the legendary quarterback has no desire to move into the commissioner's chair.

Appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast (starts at 36:00 mark), Manning said he doesn't have "any idea" where the rumors came from, but he has "no interest whatsoever" in becoming NFL commissioner.

"Fan of the game, ambassador of the game, that's what I wanna be," he added. "I don't wanna be a critic. I wanna be a supporter of it, and I kind of wanna stay on the player side."

The calls for Manning to become commissioner began after his Hall of Fame induction speech last month.

Manning spoke about everything from his friendly rivalry with Tom Brady, being reunited in Canton with former teammate Edgerrin James, his family and helping grow the game of football for future generations.

The speech was widely lauded, leading to an outpouring of love for Manning on Twitter:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Manning's desire to stay on the player side makes more sense than becoming commissioner. He spent 18 years in the NFL as a player from 1998-2015, winning five MVP awards and two Super Bowl titles.

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star was still the highest-earning player from marketing and royalties in the NFL last year, despite retiring after Super Bowl 50 in Feb. 2016.

While Manning would certainly do well promoting the NFL as commissioner, the job isn't one that lends itself to being a popular and beloved figure.