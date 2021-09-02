Miesha Tate to Headline UFC Fight Night Card vs. Ketlen Vieira on October 16

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Miesha Tate will face Ketlen Vieira in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Oct. 16, the UFC announced Thursday.

As Marc Raimondi of ESPN noted, the bout had been targeted for weeks but the agreement was only signed by Vieira on Thursday.

Tate returned to the Octagon in July after five years away from the sport, defeating Marion Reneau with a third-round TKO on the undercard of Islam Makhachev against Thiago Moises. The upcoming bout will give the 35-year-old the opportunity to once again headline a card.

Tate (19-7) was part of the main event at UFC 200 in 2016 when she lost her bantamweight title to Amanda Nunes. The bout came after matches featuring well-known fighters like Daniel Cormier, Anderson Silva, Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez.

She had previously defeated Holly Holm for the UFC title while also being part of high-profile bouts against Ronda Rousey, Jessica Eye and Raquel Pennington.

A bout against Vieira could be a stepping stone toward returning to the top of the sport.

Vieira is 11-2 in her career and currently ranked seventh in the bantamweight division behind Nunes, who now holds titles in two weight classes after 12 straight victories.

Though Vieira is coming off two losses in her last three matches, a high-profile win over Tate could help her rise in the rankings.