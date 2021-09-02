TMZ: Former Knick Iman Shumpert Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Cast

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Veteran NBA guard Iman Shumpert will be among the athletes in the cast of Dancing with the Stars for the upcoming season.

TMZ Sports has confirmed that Shumpert has joined the ABC dancing competition for season 30.

While the full cast list is still being determined, Shumpert and Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Sunisa Lee are two of the athletes who will attempt to dance their way to victory.

Other confirmed contestants on this season of the reality competition series include former star of The Bachelor Matt James and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots.

Shumpert is currently a free agent after part of last season with the Brooklyn Nets. He appeared in two games during the regular season.

The 31-year-old is a 10-year NBA veteran who has also played with the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets. He won an NBA title during the 2015-16 season with the Cavs.

Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars will begin Sept. 20.