Patriots' Mac Jones 'More Ready Than Anybody Really Knows,' Kendrick Bourne Says

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

New England Patriots wideout Kendrick Bourne doesn't have any concerns about rookie quarterback Mac Jones getting the start in Week 1. In fact, he thinks the QB1 designation has only increased Jones' intensity.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Bourne said playing at Alabama has prepped Jones for this moment and the rookie may surprise people with his preparation:

Having spent the last four years with the San Francisco 49ers, Bourne has played with his fair share of QBs. Injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo over the years have required the services of C.J. Bethard and Nick Mullens. Bourne also spent time in the preseason working with Cam Newton before he was cut.

The veteran has no concern about Jones being overwhelmed by the moment.

As the Patriots look for a long-term successor to Tom Brady's offense, that type of poise will certainly come in handy.