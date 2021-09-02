Reds' Joey Votto Reveals He Fixed His Swing After Getting Tips from Golf Instructor

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto has had quite the bounce-back season.

In the last 28 days alone, the veteran is slashing .267/.384/.556 with a .939 OPS and seven home runs while Cincinnati has put itself squarely in the postseason race.

Reds fans can thank one person in particular for that: Votto's golf instructor.

Speaking to The Chris Rose Rotation, Votto explained going to a golf coach during the 2020 campaign helped revamp his swing:

"[The golf coach] said the golfers that make the most money, top money earners in the sport, are the longest drivers and the golfers that lose their cards are the most accurate drivers. ... And I likened that to hitting. I'm making contact, I'm controlling the strike zone but I'm not wild up there. So if you can't hit the ball hard and you can't stretch out the defense, you don't stand a chance in this game."

The change is noticeable.

Votto has already hit more home runs this year (28) than he has in any season since 2017 (36).

Take it from a major leaguer: sometimes focusing on your hobby is the best way to improve at your day job.