Raiders Rumors: Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright Agrees to 1-Year Contract With LV

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly signed linebacker K.J. Wright to a one-year contract.

Wright told NFL reporter Josina Anderson the two sides came to an agreement. The 2016 Pro Bowler spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Raiders initially brought Wright in for a meeting in early August but did not sign him. He's coming off a solid 2020 campaign that saw him record 86 tackles and two sacks. Pro Football Focus gave Wright a grade of 75.3 for the season, his best mark since 2015.

If anything, it was a surprise that Wright remained on the open market as long as he did. While teams typically don't fall over themselves to sign aging middle linebackers, Wright has been productive and healthy nearly every season of his career.

Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has familiarity with Wright dating back to their days in Seattle. It's unlikely that Wright will struggle much picking up the defense and could instantly slot into a starting spot. The Raiders hired Bradley in January in hopes of improving a defense that's ranked among the NFL's worst since Jon Gruden came back to the team in 2018.