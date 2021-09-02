Man Arrested, Accused of Theft of Reds' Mike Moustakas' 2015 World Series, ALCS Rings

Mark Brown/Getty Images

A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing Mike Moustakas' World Series and American League Championship Series rings he won as a member of the Kansas City Royals.

Cameron Knight of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported police allege Casey Zhang, who was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 for burglary, stole the rings from the Cincinnati Reds player that are valued at more than $150,000.

Zhang was released from his previous sentence in August and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Moustakas was with the Royals from 2011 until they traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018. He made his first of three career All-Star Games during that same 2015 campaign that Kansas City won the championship.

He slashed .284/.348/.470 with 22 home runs and 82 RBI that season and then followed it up with one home run and eight RBI during the postseason.

Moustakas also hit .304 during the World Series win over the New York Mets and was a key figure in the lineup.

Cincinnati signed him to a four-year deal prior to the 2020 campaign, but he has missed significant time this season, appearing in just 47 games. He is slashing .210/.301/.406 with six home runs and 19 RBI in those contests.

The Reds are 0.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the race for the National League's second wild-card spot.