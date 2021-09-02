Bruce Arians Says Buccaneers Players, Coaches, Execs Are 100 Percent Vaccinated

AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one thing less to worry about heading into the 2021 season as they look to defend their Super Bowl title.

That is because head coach Bruce Arians told reporters the team is "100 percent vaccinated as an organization," with every player, staff member and coach taking the critical step to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 as the NFL approaches a season that will take place during a pandemic.

Players who are fully vaccinated will be less likely to miss a game and face fewer restrictions in 2021.

The NFL and its players association agreed to new COVID-19 protocols this week, and fully vaccinated players will not be considered high-risk close contacts. That stands in contrast to unvaccinated players, who could miss a game even without a positive test since they will be considered high-risk close contacts.

What's more, fully vaccinated players and staff members will be tested weekly compared to the daily tests for unvaccinated players. Those who are not vaccinated will need to wait for the test results before they enter team facilities and must wear a mask while indoors.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also previously sent a memo explaining that teams face the possibility of a forfeit if they cannot play a game because of an outbreak among unvaccinated players.

With that and the close-contact protocol, it is a competitive advantage for teams to be fully vaccinated.

It is also safer, as a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (h/t CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen) revealed unvaccinated people are five times more likely to contract the virus and 29 times more likely to be hospitalized or die because of it.

The Buccaneers will open the NFL season next Thursday with a home showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.