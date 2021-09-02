Report: LaMarcus Aldridge Set to Return After Heart Issue; Nets 'Leaders' to Sign PF

Elsa/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets may not be done adding players to their stacked roster.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Nets are the "leaders" to sign LaMarcus Aldridge, who was cleared to play after passing tests regarding his heart issue.

Earlier Thursday, Charania reported that Brooklyn had agreed to a deal with veteran forward Paul Millsap.

Aldridge announced he was retiring in April due to an irregular heartbeat. Doctors diagnosed him with rapid heartbeat stemming from Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome in 2007, and he missed time in 2017 because of a minor heart arrhythmia.

Yet he reportedly passed all the necessary tests and is eyeing a comeback.

The Nets would make sense as a landing spot given their status as championship contenders and that his time with the team was cut short last season. He signed a deal with Brooklyn in March after reaching a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs, but he appeared in only five games before stepping away.

In his prime, Aldridge was one of the NBA's best power forwards during a career that dates back to the 2006-07 season and includes stops with the Portland Trail Blazers, Spurs and Nets. He is a seven-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection who has averaged more than 21 points per game seven times in his career.

The 36-year-old averaged 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game in his five appearances for the Nets last season.

Brooklyn already has plenty of star power with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, but it has made an effort to add veteran pieces to its bench this offseason. It already signed Patty Mills and Millsap, and Aldridge would be another signing of that nature.

Depth was something of a concern last season as the Nets lost to the eventual-champion Milwaukee Bucks in the second round with Irving and Harden both dealing with injuries. It appears they are making an effort to address that with these additions.