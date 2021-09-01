Carlos Correa Says He'd Be 'Happy' to Sign New Astros Contract in Free Agency

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa said that he would be "happy to stay" in town with free agency looming next offseason.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com provided the quotes.

“You never know, man. Obviously, I do not have a contract with the Astros for next year. Who knows? If they want to keep me here, I’ll be happy to stay here. If they don’t see me here long term, I’ll go play for somebody else. That decision is out of my hands. The only thing that’s in my hands is the way I perform on the field and the way I help my team win ballgames.”

Correa is a two-time All-Star who is in the midst of his seventh season in Houston. He won American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2015 and played an integral role in the franchise's lone World Series title, which occurred in 2017.

The 26-year-old entered Wednesday hitting .277 (.850 OPS) with 20 home runs and 69 RBI. He and the Astros avoided arbitration last offseason after the two sides agreed to a one-year, $11.7 million deal.

Correa said before the season that he turned down an offer for a six-year, $120 million contract, per the Associated Press on March 26.

"The way things are looking, I don't know right now," Correa said then.

"The first offer I thought it was really low, and if that's how they feel about me and that's where we stand, then I guess I will go out there and play and try to win another championship for the city of Houston and then explore free agency."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Correa is bound to get far more than $120 million in free agency coming off his second All-Star campaign. In fact, it's not impossible to believe that he could get north of $300 million, like fellow shortstops Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres and Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets.

"So if any of this winter's top free-agent shortstops is going to join Tatis and Lindor in the $300 Million Club, chances are it will be Correa," Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report wrote on June 10.

"He'll just need to remain healthy and productive through the end of the season, and then wait for the calls to start coming in."

Correa has remained healthy and productive with the regular season ending in one month and the Astros appearing playoff-bound once again. Ultimately, Correa appears to have made a wise decision to turn down that previous offer as he looks toward a megadeal.