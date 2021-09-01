Mets Acting GM Zack Scott Arrested on DUI Charge After Failing Field Sobriety Test

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Acting New York Mets general manager Zack Scott was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.

White Plains Police Capt. James Spencer told Mike Puma, Craig McCarthy and Jorge Fitz-Gibbon of the New York Post that Scott was pulled over at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday morning after police found him asleep in his car. He refused to give a blood sample or take a breathalyzer but did submit to a field sobriety test, which Spencer said he failed.

The team released a statement on Scott's arrest:

ESPN's Jeff Passan and the New York Post's Joel Sherman reported Scott had been at Mets owner Steve Cohen's home earlier in the night for a fundraiser:

Scott was hired as assistant GM in December 2020 but took over as acting general manager in January after the Mets fired former general manager Jared Porter for sexually harassing a female reporter. Scott previously spent 17 years in the Boston Red Sox organization.

The Post report indicated Scott is due in court Thursday.