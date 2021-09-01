Phil Mickelson Named Vice Captain for USA's 2021 Ryder Cup Team

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Phil Mickelson and Fred Couples were named vice captains to the United States' 2021 Ryder Cup team Wednesday.

Captain Steve Stricker said he targeted the two veterans for some time to join the team.

“I’ve been staying in close contact with both Freddie and Phil, talking about all things Ryder Cup, for a while now," Stricker said. "They provide honest and impactful feedback, and both have such a passion for the Ryder Cup. I’m honored that they were willing to join our Team and help put us in the best position to win in a few weeks at Whistling Straits.”

Couples previously served as vice captain in the 2012 Ryder Cup. He was also part of the 1989, 1991, 1993, 1995 and 1997 Ryder Cup teams.

Mickelson has participated in a record 12 Ryder Cups, appearing in 47 matches and holding the United States record for most four-ball victories (nine).

The 2021 Ryder Cup is set to be played Sept. 24-26 at at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin. Europe is coming off a win at the 2016 event and has won four of the past five.