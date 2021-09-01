Mark Davis Building $14M, 15,000-Square-Foot, Raiders-Inspired House in Nevada

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has submitted plans to build a three-story, 15,000-square-foot mansion in Ascaya, a private community in Clark County, Nevada.

Eli Segall of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday the house will have "strikingly similar" design concepts to Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders' home field, and the team's practice facility. The initial valuation came in at $14 million.

Las Vegas architect Bob Fielden reviewed the plans and told Segall he predicts the initial reaction to those who see the home in person will be, "Holy s--t!"

"They're a perfect trio. ... They all have the same character," Fielden said about the similarities between the Raiders' venues and Davis' planned mansion.

Davis told Segall he has "no idea" when the house will be finished.

Based on the plans, the home is expected to feature all of the standard amenities along with a prep kitchen, bar, steam room, library, pool area and a porte-cochere, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Raiders are scheduled to kick off the 2021 season Sept. 13 when they host the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football.