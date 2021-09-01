Woj: Clint Capela, Hawks Agree to 2-Year, $46M Contract Extension

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Center Clint Capela reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the extension is worth $46 million, and it will keep Capela under contract with the Hawks through the 2024-25 season.

The five-year, $90 million deal Capela signed with the Houston Rockets before getting traded to Atlanta ran through 2022-23.

Capela, 27, played a significant role in the Hawks' surprise trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020-21.

In 63 regular-season games, the 6'10" center averaged 15.2 points to go along with a career-high 14.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. Capela was the NBA rebounding champion for the first time in his career.

Capela also shot 59.4 percent from the field, marking the sixth consecutive season he shot 58.0 percent of better from the floor.

The Switzerland native was also a key contributor in the playoffs, averaging 10.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 18 postseason games.

Prior to getting traded to Atlanta last year, Capela spent the first six seasons of his NBA career with the Rockets.

Capela developed into one of the NBA's best centers in Houston, averaging a double-double in points and rebounds in three straight seasons from 2017-20.

All told, Capela owns career averages of 12.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 397 NBA regular-season games.

The Hawks have a strong core and will return largely the same roster they had in 2020-21.

Capela will be among the team's most important players along with Trae Young, John Collins, Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter and De'Andre Hunter.

Few teams in the NBA possess the type of young talent and depth the Hawks do, meaning they could be contenders in the East for many years to come.

Since most teams lack a true difference-maker at center, Capela gives the Hawks a leg up on the competition as well.