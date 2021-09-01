Rory McIlroy Defends Bryson DeChambeau amid Criticism: It's Tough to Be Him Right Now

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Bryson DeChambeau has at least one person on the PGA Tour who is willing to speak up for him amid a wave of criticism and negative fan feedback.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rory McIlroy said it's "pretty tough to be" DeChambeau right now.

"I certainly feel some sympathy for him because I don't think that you should be ostracized or criticized for being different, and I think we have all known from the start that Bryson is different and he is not going to conform to the way people want him to be," McIlroy added.

In one moment that has earned him criticism, DeChambeau got into a heated discussion with a cameraman on the course during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July 2020.

Tim Tucker, DeChambeau's former caddie, split from the outspoken golfer right before the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic in July

Appearing on the Subpar podcast with Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz (h/t Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner), however, Tucker called DeChambeau "the hardest-working guy I’ve ever seen" and was generally complimentary toward him amid their breakup.

The rivalry between DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka has led to some unique fan behavior at tournaments of late. Koepka gave a now-infamous eyeroll and muttered under his breath about his rival while doing an interview on the Golf Channel during the PGA Championship.

Several fans were ejected from the Memorial Tournement in June for yelling "Brooksie" toward DeChambeau on the course as he was trying to play.

Despite drawing the ire of fans and some of his fellow players, DeChambeau is unquestionably one of the best golfers in the world right now. The 27-year-old has eight wins on the PGA Tour, including the 2020 U.S. Open.