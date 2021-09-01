Naomi Osaka Advances to U.S. Open Round 3 After Olga Danilovic Withdraws

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Naomi Osaka is into the third round at the 2021 U.S. Open after her second-round opponent Olga Danilovic had to withdraw.

The U.S. Open announced that Danilovic withdrew prior to Wednesday's match because of a "medical reason."

