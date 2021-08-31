Ron Rivera: Cam Newton's Release 'Did Pop Up on Our Radar'; Ryan Fitzpatrick to Start

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Ron Rivera coached Cam Newton when they were both with the Carolina Panthers, and the Washington Football Team head coach admitted he noticed when the New England Patriots released the quarterback on Tuesday.

"It did pop up on our radar, but just so you know, Ryan Fitzpatrick is our starting quarterback," Rivera said, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported the Patriots released Newton and will make rookie Mac Jones their starting quarterback.

New England selected Jones out of Alabama with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft and wasted little time giving him the job over Newton. Jones led the Crimson Tide to the national title last season and was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

There was a time when Newton was one of the best players in the league.

He has a resume that includes a Super Bowl appearance, NFL MVP, Rookie of the Year and three Pro Bowl selections. At his best, Newton unleashed rocket throws downfield all while having the ability to run over or past defenders when he escaped the pocket.

However, he was far less effective in 2020 and finished with eight touchdown passes to 10 interceptions a year after he played just two games during the 2019 campaign.

Rivera coached Newton when he was at his best in Carolina and was on the sideline during the 2015 campaign when the team reached the Super Bowl. In fact, Newton was on the roster throughout Rivera's tenure with the Panthers that lasted from 2011 until he was fired during the 2019 season.

Yet Washington signed Fitzpatrick this offseason and appears ready to line the veteran up under center as it looks to defend its NFC East crown.

The Football Team starts the season Sept. 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers.