Rajon Rondo on Returning to Lakers: 'I Want a Parade Here in LA'

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo told reporters upon his return to the Purple and Gold that he wants a championship parade in L.A. after he and the rest of the 2019-20 NBA champions were unable to have one due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We didn’t get our parade coming off a great year and being a champion," Rondo said, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

"I want to do it again. I want a parade here in L.A. I think this is a special team that can possibly make that happen.”

Rondo is looking to run it back for another title after playing two seasons for the Lakers from 2018 to 2020, winning the NBA Finals in his second year. He left L.A. in free agency for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2020 offseason.

The four-time All-Star was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in March. He spent the remainder of the 2020-21 season with that team before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in August.

The Grizz and Rondo agreed to a buyout, leading to Rondo signing with the Lakers.

L.A. has a very different roster from two years ago. A host of 30-and-over veterans on one-year deals surround a Big Three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Rondo joked about the team's age.

"I’m most excited about not being the oldest guy on the team anymore," Rondo said, per Scotto.

"I’m actually probably bottom five now. That’s a big step for me going from two months ago. I was the oldest guy on a team. Now, I’m considered one of the young guys.”

Five Lakers are older than Rondo: Carmelo Anthony, James, Marc Gasol, Trevor Ariza and Dwight Howard.

Regarding any potential criticism the Lakers may receive regarding the roster's age, Rondo had this to say, per Scotto.

“I’m looking forward to the naysayers saying about our ages being a problem, but obviously, you don’t have longevity in this league without having discipline.”

The Lakers open their 2021-22 season on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at home against the Golden State Warriors.