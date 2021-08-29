Javier Baez: Mets' Thumbs Down Celebration is to Boo Fans When Team Has Success

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Javier Baez is finding life outside the Friendly Confines significantly more hostile these days.

Since the Chicago Cubs traded him to the New York Mets at the July 30 deadline, the infielder is slashing .207/.258/.414 with three home runs and five RBI in 16 games. Mets fans have certainly noticed and responded in kind, booing the struggling veteran amid his August slump.

During New York's 9-4 victory over the Washington Nationals, Baez debuted his clap back at Mets faithful, giving a "thumbs down" sign to the crowd at Citi Field after hitting a home run.

Baez explained he wants fans to know if they boo him when he struggles, he'll boo them right back when he succeeds.

It's certainly an interesting approach given how the Mets have played recently.

Since the trade deadline, New York has gone 9-20 and dropped from first place in the National League East to third—well out of the playoff picture.

With a month left in the season, things could still turn around at Citi Field, but it seems like the Mets will be trying to do so in spite of a subsection of the fanbase, not for them.