Browns' Jadeveon Clowney Excited to Match Up vs. Guards: 'They're Not Real Athletes'

The Cleveland Browns plan on utilizing Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett as occasional interior pass-rushers this season.

And Clowney is excited to try his hand at the role.

"We love that matchup," Clowney told reporters Thursday. "We feel like they're the unathletic guys. That guard position, they're not real athletes down there. So they're just physical and maulers. But we try to get in there and create those matchups for certain guys, and hopefully we get some wins.

"You've got to think different [on the interior]. Everything happens very, very fast down there. Those guys are much bigger down there. So, yes, your whole mindset has got to change in how you attack the quarterback, how you attack the guys down there."

