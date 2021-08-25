Venus Williams Announces She Won't Participate in 2021 U.S. Open Because of Injury

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Open will be without both Williams sisters this year.

On the same day that Serena Williams announced she was withdrawing from the grand slam as she recovers from a torn hamstring, Venus Williams also pulled out of the event:

"Having some issues with my leg all this summer," Williams said in her Twitter post. "And just couldn't work through it. Tried my best here in Chicago but I just was unable to figure out the equation."

She added that she didn't currently have a timetable for her return to the court.

"I am really disappointed," she said of missing the U.S. Open. "It's a tough time right now, but like all tough times, they don't last forever. ... Regardless, I'm wishing all players the best of luck this year. Be well—don't get hurt like I did. Stay safe, and everybody enjoy the U.S. Open, I know I'll be watching from home."

Williams, 41, was ousted in her first match at the Chicago Women's Open this past week, losing to Hsieh Su-wei in straight sets. The long-time star is currently ranked No. 147 in the WTA. Her low ranking also meant she didn't qualify to play at the Tokyo Olympics

If Williams' career is winding down, it has been an incredible one. She has won seven grand slam singles titles (five at Wimbledon, two at the U.S. Open), 14 grand slam doubles titles, four Olympic gold medals and a silver.

While her sister Serena will go down as the greatest player in the history of the women's game, Venus Williams was undoubtedly a force in her prime and one of the most decorated players in history. Before Serena dominated the sport, it was Venus who won four grand slam titles between 2000-01.

Injuries and Sjogren's syndrome shortened her prime, and she's largely struggled in recent years. But the story of women's tennis cannot be told without Venus Williams.