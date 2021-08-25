Kylian Mbappe Wants to Leave amid Real Madrid Transfer Rumours, Says PSG Director

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo confirmed Wednesday that star forward Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG.

Speaking to RMC (h/t Get French Football News), Leonardo said: "Kylian Mbappe wants to leave, that seems clear. ... If he wants to leave, we will not stop him, but on our terms."

It was previously reported by Adam Crafton of The Athletic that PSG had rejected a €160 million ($188 million) bid from Real Madrid for Mbappe.

Although the initial bid was rejected, L'Equipe (h/t AS) that PSG would consider an offer of €200 million ($235 million) from Real Madrid.

Leonardo confirmed PSG rejected Real Madrid's first offer, and while the expectation is that Real Madrid will improve its offer before next Tuesday's deadline, the sporting director said he does not "plan to speak again" with Los Blancos, per RMC Sport (h/t Alex Young of the Evening Standard).

Mbappe's contract is set to expire next summer, meaning he could leave without PSG receiving any compensation. That is likely why the Ligue 1 side is showing a willingness to move Mbappe if the right offer is made.

Leonardo expressed his belief that Real Madrid is posturing to land Mbappe on a free transfer next summer, saying:

"In terms of our position on Real, it seems like a strategy to try to get a 'no' from us, to show that they have tried everything and to wait for a year to get him for free. For the last two years, Real Madrid have been behaving like this, it is not correct, illegal even because they contacted the player.

"They want us to reject to show to Kylian that they tried everything and to start negotiating for next year."

He added that PSG have made Mbappe two "significant offers" to stay and that Real's first offer was "very far" from what the club believes Mbappe is worth.

While PSG would likely prefer Mbappe to sign a contract extension, ESPN's Julien Laurens and Rodrigo Faez reported Tuesday that the 22-year-old star has "made it clear" he has no intention of signing a new deal.

Mbappe is arguably the best young player in the world and is into his fifth season at PSG after starting his professional career with Monaco.

The Frenchman has one goal through three Ligue 1 matches this season after scoring 30 or more goals across all competitions in each of the previous three seasons.

Last season was Mbappe's best, as he scored 42 goals in all competitions in 47 matches, including 27 goals in 31 Ligue 1 matches.

Mbappe has twice been named the Ligue 1 Player of the Year, and he won the FIFA World Cup Best Young Player award in 2018 when France won its second World Cup title.

Prior to the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season, PSG made one of the biggest signings in its history by landing Lionel Messi on a free transfer from Barcelona.

Messi had agreed to a contract extension with Barca, but when they were unable to execute the deal due to financial issues, PSG swooped in and signed the all-time great.

PSG now boast one of the most electric attacking trios in soccer history with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar, but if PSG get an improved offer, Mbappe may not be in Paris for much longer.