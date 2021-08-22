Western and Southern Open 2021: Barty Win, Medvedev Upset Highlight Saturday Results

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty's dominance at the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio continued as she registered her fourth consecutive straight-set win during semifinals action Saturday.

She'll be facing a tough competitor in wild-card entry Jil Teichmann, who won her third straight matchup against an opponent ranked in the top 10 of the draw.

On the men's side, No. 1 Daniil Medvedev won his first set with ease but surprisingly went down after Andrey Rublev responded with a pair of 6-3 set victories.

Rublev will face Alexander Zverev, who defeated Stefanos Tsitisipas in a third-set tiebreaker to cap off a heart-stopping semifinal.

Here's a look at some scores, highlights and recaps from the semifinals.

Women's Semifinals



No. 1 Ashleigh Barty def. Angelique Kerber: 6-2, 7-5

Jil Teichmann def. No. 5 Karolina Pliskova: 6-2, 6-4

Men's Semifinals

No. 4 Andrey Rublev def. No. 1 Daniil Medvedev: 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

No. 3 Alexander Zverev def. No. 2 Stefanos Tsitisipas: 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4)

Finals Schedule

Sunday, 2 p.m. ET: No. 1 Ashleigh Barty vs. Jil Teichmann

Sunday (Not Before 4:30 p.m.): No. 3 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 4 Andrey Rublev

Network: Tennis Channel

Location: Lindner Family Tennis Center (Mason, Ohio)

Ashleigh Barty vs. Angelique Kerber

Barty smashed 12 aces, leading to another straight-set win as she looks to keep writing the story of her phenomenal 2021 season:

She cruised in the first set, breaking Angelique Kerber twice to win 6-2. She won 8-of-12 second-serve points compared to just 2-of-9 for Kerber.

The second set was far more difficult, with both players winning break points twice a piece early on. Kerber nearly did so a third time as she forced break point with Barty serving at three-all, but the World No. 1 held serve.

Barty persevered in the end, breaking Kerber one last time in the final game for the 7-5 second-set win. Seven of her 12 aces occurred in the second set.

The Australian hasn't dropped a set yet in Cincinnati as the reigning Wimbledon winner searches for her 13th career WTA singles title.

Jil Teichmann vs. Karolina Pliskova

The underdog run continues for Teichmann as she took down yet another seeded opponent.

The wild-card entry has defeated No. 2 and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka, No. 10 Belinda Bencic and now Pliskova as she searches for her first WTA singles title since the 2019 Palermo Ladies Open.

On Saturday, she dominated the first set, winning 6-2 in 29 minutes. She saved a pair of break points and converted two of her own. The first save was a big one, as Pliskova would have gone up 2-0 had she won the point.

That was not the case, however, as Teichmann finished the set winning six of the final seven games.

The second set was more of a nail-biter. Teichmann broke Pliskova's serve to go up 4-3, but Pliskova immediately returned the favor.

Undeterred, Teichmann broke Pliskova yet again and held serve for the match win, setting up a finals date with Barty.

Teichmann finished the match with eight aces and won 13-of-22 of her second-serve points compared to Pliskova's 9-of-26.

Andrey Rublev vs. Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev looked as though he was going to coast to the finals after a first set that saw him win 6-2 in 29 minutes, which included three break-point wins.

The turning point of this match came in the second set, however, as Rublev broke Medvedev following a 22-point game that featured five break-point opportunities. The fifth time was the charm, enabling Rublev to go up 5-3.

Medvedev nearly broke back, earning two break point opportunities to extend the match, but Rublev held serve for the second-set win.

The two men split the first six games of the third set before Rublev broke Medvedev, held serve and broke the top seed once again to move onto the finals against Tsistipas.

Stefanos Tsitisipas vs. Alexander Zverev

This pairing is evenly matched, to say the least:

That stat represents the instant classic the two took part in on Saturday evening.

There was only one break-point opportunity for either player in the first set. Thankfully for Zverev, he took advantage of it, breaking the No. 2 seed to go up 4-2 and holding serve from there.

Zverev broke Tsitisipas to begin the second set, but the 23-year-old proved to be a difficult out.

He earned three break-point opportunities on Zverev's next serve. Tsitisipas didn't win that game, but it foreshadowed what was to come, and that was a pair of breaks to put himself up 4-2. Tsitisipas rolled from there for the 6-3 win.

The dramatic match appeared to be reaching its conclusion with Tsitisipas going up two break points in the third set, giving himself a 4-1 edge.

Zverev hung around, but Tsitisipas still found himself serving for the match up 5-4 in the third. However, Zverev won four of the game's five points to tie it up.

The two eventually went into a tiebreaker. The pair was tied at three before Zverev won four of the final five points for the win.